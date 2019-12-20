Apple TV+ sets February date for game studio comedy ‘Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’

‘Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’ coming February 7 to Apple TV+. ― Picture courtesy of Ubisoft/Apple TV+ via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Dec 20 ― The show about a creative director in charge of the world’s most popular video game, Mythic Quest, has suffered a delay just like many of its game industry counterparts.

Backed by Ubisoft and with Rob McElhenney leading the charge, nine-episode comedy show Mythic Quest is now set to release on February 7, 2020.

The serial had been set for fall 2019, around the time of Apple TV+’s November launch, but has now been rescheduled for three months later.

Best known for his central role in 2005-2013 sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, McElhenney plays Ian Grimm, a self-absorbed creative director of the planet’s biggest video game.

The show catches up with Grimm and his colleagues, who variously praise and loathe him, as the studio prepares to launch the biggest Mythic Quest expansion yet, Raven’s Banquet.

“Like most creative directors, he’s gifted, driven, and tirelessly dedicated to his game,” McElhenney told the audience at Ubisoft’s E3 2019 Conference mid-year, “and, like most of the creative directors I’ve met, he has an ego the size of a city bus,” he joked, before doubling back to commend game industry staff for their craft players for their chosen hobby.

McElhenney co-created the show with another Always Sunny alumnus, Megan Ganz, while fellow lead Charlie Day joins him as Mythic Quest co-writer and Glenn Howerton is involved as a producer.

Also cast alongside McElhenney are David Hornsby (Always Sunny), Danny Pudi (Community), F. Murray Abraham (Homeland), and Ashly Burch (Final Space, video games Borderlands 3, The Outer Worlds, Life is Strange).

Ubisoft Motion Pictures teamed up with McElhenney, Day and Howerton’s RCG Productions and Always Sunny backer 3 Arts Entertainment for the show.

Only a few months to go, then, until discovering how Mythic Quest, like McElhenney on Ubisoft’s E3 stage, manages to poke fun at the video game industry while doing so from a foundation provided by one of the industry’s biggest players.

In 2018, staff at Ubisoft’s Montreal studio were the subject of a game development documentary, Playing Hard, which recounted the drama that went into making 2017’s knights, samurai and vikings action game For Honor. Netflix assumed online distribution in 2019. ― AFP-Relaxnews