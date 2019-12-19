Fans of Blackpink stepping up their protest against YG Entertainment in Seoul

Fans of Kpop girl group Blackpink are stepping up their game to ensure the quartet’s management label YG Entertainment bows down to their demands. — Picture via Instagram/ blackpinkofficial

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Fans of K-pop girl group Blackpink are stepping up their game to make sure the quartet’s management label YG Entertainment bows down to their demands.

K-pop entertainment news portal Koreaboo reported that the group’s fans, better known as Blinks, had placed advertisements all over Seoul where there is high foot traffic.

“The advertisements are situated around buildings, subway stations and airports among others,” the portal reported.

They’re all over Korea. You have to be getting embarrassed by now. This won’t stop either. You can throw how much“damage control”but we blinks will come right back. @ygofficialblink @ygent_official#YG_말대신_행동으로_보여주세요#BLINKsFightForBLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/rlcxdPaXlC — BLACKPINK AMERICA (@BPinAmerica) December 19, 2019

Blinks are seeking better treatment for the girls.

Aside from not having the two comebacks in 2019 that they were promised, Blackpink also lacks a full-length album, solo projects for all the members, and broadcast appearances.

This is in spite of the group’s immense popularity and the millions of dollars earned for YG Entertainment with their songs.

Previously, fans have mounted a digital billboard which air the group’s music videos on loop outside of YG’s building in Seoul to show their displeasure.