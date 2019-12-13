Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong fails to make nominations for TVB Anniversary Awards

Wong’s name did not make the list of shortlisted nominees, to the surprise of some. — Picture via Instagram/jacquelinebwong

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Is it the end of the road for Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong after failing to make TVB’s annual Anniversary Awards shortlisted nominees?

The 30-year-old’s name was conspicuously missing from the Best Actress category as the shortlisted names of nominees, with entertainment portal Jayne Stars claiming it was due to her scandal with Andy Hui.

Her omission from the list was surprising for some as TVB had shown signs of softening their stand on her.

While series’ involving her were put in cold storage following her kissing scandal with Hui, at least two series — Maid Alliance and Offliners — were allowed to be screened in Malaysia.

Wong had fled to the United States after a video showing the two kissing and cuddling in the backseat of a car went viral.

While Hui apologised for his behaviour and was forgiven by wife, Cantopop queen Sammi Cheng, Wong’s relationship with actor Kenneth Ma ended as a result.

The awards list was released yesterday for the annual ceremony to be held on January 12 next year to honour TVB’s programming achievements in Hong Kong television.