Reality show ‘Chase Me’ suspended indefinitely after death of Taiwanese Canadian model-actor Godfrey Gao

Producers of competitive sports reality show 'Chase Me' have broken silence and issued an open apology to Gao's family and his fans. — Picture via Instagram/godfreygao

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — The production of competitive sports reality show Chase Me for China's Zhejiang Television has been suspended indefinitely following the death of Taiwanese Canadian model actor Godfrey Gao on set last month.

The announcement was made by the station yesterday, accompanying a statement on what its take of what actually transpired on the day of Gao's passing reported Sin Chew Daily.

The station reiterated that there was no element of negligence on its part and had maintained its silence over the matter out of respect for Gao's family until now.

Quoting director Lin Yong, the daily reported that the station apologised to Gao's family and his fans over the actor's passing.

“The family’s wishes was to ensure Godfrey return home as soon as possible hence we concentrated on helping the family to achieve that,” explained Lin.

He said now that Gao’s remains had safely returned to Taiwan, the station decided to reveal events that led to his death.

In the statement, the station said Gao developed breathing difficulties after running for about 600m during filming on November 27 at 1.26am.

“He slowed down his steps, sat on the edge of a flower bed before lying down,” the statement read, adding that upon noticing Gao's unusual behaviour, paramedics at the production site were summoned.

“After administering emergency treatment for 20 minutes, an ambulance sent Godfrey to the hospital where he was pronounced dead two hours later.”

The station also said relevant evidence had been sealed up for verification by regulatory authorities.

The 35-year-old Gao, who will be laid to rest on December 15, was the first Asian to be the face of Louis Vuitton.