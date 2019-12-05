K-Pop singer Choi Jong-hoon appeals against jail sentence for rape

Former Korean boy band FT Island member Choi Jong-hoon is appealing against his five years jail sentence for gang rape. — Photo via Instagram/ ftgtjhc

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Former Korean boy band FT Island member Choi Jong-hoon has appealed against his five-year jail sentence for gang rape, Soompi reported.

According to the K-Pop culture website, the 30-year-old submitted his appeal to the Seoul Central District Court yesterday, less than a week after his sentencing.

It was previously reported that Choi and another K-Pop musician Jung Joon-young were jointly charged with raping a woman.

Jung was sentenced to six years jail for the rape and also distributing a video capturing the act.

The court also sentenced each man to 80 hours in “sexual violence treatment” education.

Both were members of online chat groups that shared secret sex tapes and made jokes about drugging and raping women.

During hearing, Jung admitted distributing the video and others he took, though he argued the sex was in all cases consensual.

Choi denied raping the woman, and had argued that he did not remember having sex with her adding that if he had, it was likely consensual.