Watch this new clip from ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ (VIDEO)

Rey (Daisy Ridley) in 'Star Wars IX: The Rise of Skywalker.' — Image from Lucasfilm/Disney/YouTube via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Nov 26 — Disney has released a new clip from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker that shows a high-action chasing scene with stormtroopers as well as a special look at the franchise over the years.

Directed by J.J. Abrams, the film reunites Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, Domhnall Gleeson, Lupita Nyong’o, Warwick Davis.

Newcomers to the franchise include Naomi Ackie, Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, and Dominic Monaghan. While not much is known of the film still, it has been reported that the runtime for the fill be will two hours and 21 minutes.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set for release here on December 19.