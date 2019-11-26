Sebastian Stan fights to honour a war hero in ‘The Last Full Measure’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘The Last Full Measure’ that stars Sebastian Stan, Samuel L. Jackson, Ed Harris, Christopher Plummer and William Hurt among others.

LOS ANGELES, Nov 26 — Roadside Attractions has released the first trailer for upcoming war drama The Last Full Measure that stars Sebastian Stan.

Based on the true story, follows young Pentagon investigator Scott Huffman (Stan) as he battles conspiracy in his attempt to award the Medal of Honour to a courageous Air Force medic, Pitsenbarger (played by Jeremy Irvine).

The film also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ed Harris, Christopher Plummer, William Hurt, Bradley Whitford, Diane Ladd, Michael Imperioli and Linus Roache.

The synopsis for the film reads: “The true story of Vietnam War hero William H. Pitsenbarger, a USAF Pararescue medic who saved over sixty men in the US Army’s 1st Infantry Division before making the ultimate sacrifice in one of the bloodiest battles of the war. Thirty-two years later, Pentagon staffer Scott Huffman investigates a decades-long Congressional Medal of Honour request for Pitsenbarger and uncovers a high-level conspiracy prompting him to put his career on the line to seek justice for the fallen airman.”

The Last Full Measure is set for US release on January 17, 2020.