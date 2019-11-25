Hong Kong actor and singer Jordan Chan faces six months' jail for posting ballot paper on social media

Social media users have called for action to be taken against Chan for posting his ballot paper online. — Picture via Facebook/Jordan Chan

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Hong Kong actor and singer Jordan Chan faces a possible six months jail for posting an image of his ballot paper for the island state's district council elections on social media.

Hong Kong daily Ming Pao reported that the pro-China artiste had posted the picture on his Weibo account where he hashtagged the captions “Be an upright Hong Kong citizen” and “Keep it up Hong Kong.”

The picture was, however, removed 30 minutes later and was replaced with another picture with a new hashtag “I have done my duty as a Hong Kong citizen.”

Canto Pop star #JordanChan #陳小春 had publicly posted photo in the polling station. This is against the law as an elector. #HKDCElection #佢真係吾識架喎😂😅 https://t.co/pKjD4mLPJH — haileykh (@haileykh3) November 24, 2019

Can even attach a photo, because HK celebrity Jordan Chan - and member of the Huizhou Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference - took a photo at the booth against the rules and uploaded it to Weibo... pic.twitter.com/GwrC5hrKOE — Rachel Cheung (@rachel_cheung1) November 24, 2019

Screenshots of his now-deleted Weibo posting, have been circulating on other social media platforms with many criticising Chan and calling for action to be taken against him.

Under the Electoral Affairs Commission (Electoral Procedure) (District Council) Regulation, those who take film, photo, audio or video on election day can be fined and jailed six months.