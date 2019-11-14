Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling to stay with hubby Akira in Japan after marriage

Lin’s move to Japan after the wedding has drawn negative response from her fans. — Instagram chiling.lin

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — As the wedding date of Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling and Japanese singer Akira draws closer, word has it that Lin will be staying in Japan after the ceremony this Sunday.

Entertainment portal Jayne Stars reported that the wedding ceremony of Lin, 44 and Akira, 38, will be held at the Tainan Art Museum and will be the couple’s only wedding ceremony.

Quoting a source, the portal reported that the location was chosen by Lin herself as she was attracted by the venue’s grand open-air atrium along with its sophisticated interior design, providing an aura of classical elegance.

The downside is the venue could only sit a maximum of 12 tables meaning it will be a more intimate family affair.

Local Chinese daily China Press reported that have fans reacted negatively to news that Lin will be staying in Japan after her marriage.

The daily reported that when Lin first announced her marriage to Akira, Chinese fans did not give their blessings to the union as it could signal the end of Lin’s career.

Some raised their concern over Lin’s plans saying that while she was likened to a goddess in China, she would only be a ‘good daughter-in-law’ given the low status of women in Japan.

Lin announced her marriage to Akira in June after they dated for a year after the couple first met and worked together in a stage play eight years ago.