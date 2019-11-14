Henry Golding listed in TIME 100 Next’s list of rising stars

Henry Golding, 32, was awarded for his influential performances in movies like Crazy Rich Asians as he was named in TIME’s 100 Next influential rising stars list. — Picture via Instagram/@henrygolding

PETALING JAYA, Nov 14 — Malaysian actor Henry Golding has been named in the TIME 100 Next list alongside many other influential individuals.

The 32-year-old, who was born in Betong, Sarawak, was named as one of the next 100 rising stars who are shaping the future in their respective fields, like business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science and more.

Golding isn’t short of star-studded company either on the list as the likes of Keke Palmer, Bad Bunny, Lil Nas X, Blackpink, Lily Singh, Liza Koshy, Awkwafina and many more.

Many of the TIME 100 Next profiles are written by more acclaimed influencers, including TIME 100 alumni, as a testament to the substantial ways that influence flows between and across generations.

In the spirit of Golding’s nomination, his Crazy Rich Asians co-star and fellow Malaysian actress Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh spoke of how proud she was of her fellow Malaysian in an article on TIME.

“When I first met Henry Golding, I was so delighted that Jon M. Chu, the director of Crazy Rich Asians, had found me the ‘perfect son’,” wrote Yeoh.

“It was Henry’s first feature film of any type, and to walk into a major production and deliver such an essential performance immediately showed that this man was going to be a force.”

She added that Golding is the embodiment of “one global culture” and his push for Asian representation, as he proudly refers to himself as an Asian, despite his Iban-British parentage.

Yeoh also expressed that she is delighted at how far Golding has come since his introduction into Hollywood.

“We had no idea if Crazy Rich Asians would be well-received or not. Fast forward two years and we’re working together on another film, with Henry again in a leading role,

“I feel very fortunate to know such an incredible man who’s never lost sight of where he came from.”

Golding and Yeoh are set to star alongside Emilia Clarke in Paul Feig’s romantic comedy, Last Christmas which is set to be released in cinemas on November 28.

This time around though, Golding and Yeoh will be playing roles that weren’t specifically written for Asian characters of Asian descent, which reinforce Yeoh’s statements that Golding is a future force to be reckoned with.

Golding is also set to feature in two productions next year, Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen and a GI Joe spin-off, Snake Eyes, once again in a leading role.