HK TV series ‘Finding Her Voice’ cast member hopeful for sequel, wants Jacqueline Wong on board

As the curtains are drawn for Hong Kong television series ‘Finding Her Voice’, its cast are hoping for a sequel and wants its original cast including Jacqueline Wong (pictured) to be retained. — Photo via Instagram/ jacquelinebwong

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — A cast member of Hong Kong television series Finding Her Voice that stars Jacqueline Wong said he hopes the original cast will be maintained if TVB decided to have a sequel.

Hugo Ng, who plays the character diagnosed with cancer and starts singing in a pub in order to chase his dream and spend his days meaningfully, was all praise for his co-stars Wong and Owen Cheung for being able to fully dive into their roles.

Saying that both had acted well, Ng hoped that viewers would be forgiving towards Wong and be able to differentiate between work and personal life.

Asked if indeed there was going to be a sequel of the series and whether he hoped to have Wong to be part of the cast, Ng said:

“Hopefully. It will be a good thing.”

Wong has been in the spotlight ever since she was caught kissing Hong Kong singer and actor Andy Hui in a taxi earlier this year.

Cheung said he hoped there would be a sequel as he wanted to learn more from the many senior cast who are part of the series.

He also praised Wong, saying that she was very hardworking.

As to Wong’s recent Instagram post that voiced concern that her scandal may affect the series, Cheung said:

“I heard from people that she has apologised but I feel she need not do so as the series has been aired and the response has been good. Hopefully she will stop blaming herself and everyone give her some space.”

Wong had earlier this week through her Instagram expressed her worries that her scandal would affect the television series she acted in.

She also expressed her happiness that Finding Her Voice was finally aired without any changes despite earlier speculation that it would be re-shot.