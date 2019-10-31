Netflix has plans for a sequel to ‘The Princess Switch’ with Vanessa Hudgens

US singer Vanessa Hudgens arrives for the Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video at Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York September 10, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 31 — The High School Musical star will reprise her double role as Stacy and Duchess Margaret in the sequel to romantic comedy The Princess Switch, set to release sometime in 2020.

The original Princess Switch, which debuted in 2018 on Netflix, told the story of a young Chicago baker who trades places with her lookalike, Lady Margaret Delacourt, Duchess of Montenaro and fiancee of Crown Prince Edward of Belgravia, for a few days.

The streaming service has ordered a follow-up to the romcom, in which Duchess Margaret (Hudgens) unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with Kevin. It’s up to her double, Stacy (also Hudgens), to save the day before a new look-alike, party girl Fiona (Hudgens again), foils their plans.

Returning to the project along with Hudgens will be director Mike Rohl, as well as screenwriters Robin Bernheim and Megan Metzger.

Hudgens will executive produce alongside the Motion Picture Corporation of America and Brad Krevoy Productions. Production should begin in November 2019 in the United Kingdom.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again is slated for release in 2020.

Hudgens will also lead holiday-themed movie The Knight Before Christmas, slated for a Netflix release on November 21, 2019. The American actress also stars opposite Will Smith in the third instalment of the Bad Boys franchise, which hits US theatres on January 17, 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews