Chance the Rapper, MadeinTYO and DaBaby team up in new ‘Hot Shower’ video (VIDEO)

Musician Chance The Rapper speaks on stage during WE Day California at the Forum in Inglewood, California April 25, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 29 — Chance the Rapper has unveiled the video for Hot Shower, right on the heels of his latest appearance as both host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

The star-studded collaboration appeared on the Chicago rapper’s debut studio album, The Big Day, which arrived in July.

A few months after the album release, Chance the Rapper has unveiled the accompanying music video, helmed by Reel Goats, who have previously directed several of DaBaby’s visuals.

The cinematic clip finds the No Problem singer ignoring calls from his lawyer, played by New Girl actor Jake Johnson, who owes US$50,000 (RM209,150) to some threatening mobsters.

Chance the Rapper is seen in various situations, including working out at the gym, instructing a dance class and presiding over court as a judge while DaBaby fights his case.

“I had a new case but the judge had to throw it out/ My lawyer beat it like Tina/ I always find a way to get ahead with my intelligence/ When they critique my demeanour,” he spits in one of his verses.

Last week, Chance the Rapper performed two songs from The Big Day on Saturday Night Live, including Handsome, for which he was joined by Megan Thee Stallion.

As Rolling Stone noted, this marked the musician’s third appearance on the show after he made his Saturday Night Live debut in 2015.

He also recently appeared on the first season of Netflix’s new hip-hop competition, Rhythm + Flow, in which he serves as a judge alongside fellow rappers Cardi B and T.I.

While we await the second season of Rhythm + Flow, watch the music video for Hot Shower below. — AFP-Relaxnews