Actress Jacqueline Wong will not be returning to Hong Kong anytime soon

Six months have passed since Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong was caught kissing Andy Hui but the actress has not shown signs of forgiving herself. ― Picture via Instagram/jacquelinebwong

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 ― Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong will not be returning to the island state anytime soon.

Elder sister Scarlett Wong said while Jacqueline was constantly in touch with the family, her (Jacqueline) mood was hardly positive most of the time.

While no further details were offered, Oriental Daily reported Scarlett did share her opinions concerning a supposed boycott of the latest drama series featuring Jacqueline.

It was previously reported that the 30-year-old Jacqueline Wong had fled to the United States after her scandal with Hui blew up.

Hong Kong’s TVB had previously cold storage the series Finding Her Voice following Jacqueline's kissing scandal with actor and singer Andy Hui in April.

“I remembered it was to go on air on October 7 but I got the time slot wrong.”

“I only started watching the show the next day, which is the second episode,” added Scarlett.

Saying she would pay no heed to the boycott just because Jacqueline was part of the cast, Scarlett said there are bound to be negative comments.

“I will not pay attention to such comments,” she said, adding that she would not be visiting Jacqueline anytime soon due to her (Scarlett) busy schedule.

The 30-episode show is one of TVB’s special anniversary series and started airing from October 7, though the actress was not to be part of the promotional activities.

Recently, TVB further softened their stance on Wong and announced two series — Maid Alliance and Offliners ― will begin screening in Malaysia on November 18 and December 16 respectively.