Olivia DeJonge to play Elvis’ sweetheart Priscilla Presley in Baz Luhrmann biopic

Rock ’n’ roll legend Elvis Presley is surrounded by fans after a concert in 1958. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 26 — Australian actress Olivia DeJonge has been tapped to play the role of Priscilla Presley in director Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

The Warner Bros project — which is as yet untitled — is due out in theatres on October 1, 2021, and will centre on the relationship between the young King of Rock & Roll (to be played by Austin Butler) and his veteran manager Col Tom Parker (to be played by Tom Hanks).

DeJonge — whose feature credits include M. Night Shyamalan’s The Visit and The Sisterhood of Night — has been cast as Miss Presley, who broke out in 1956 with Heartbreak Hotel and became Elvis’ future wife while he was serving in the US Army in Germany. The couple married in 1967 and divorced in 1973.

Luhrmann co-wrote the script with Craig Pearce, and the project marks the iconic helmer’s first film since his adaptation of The Great Gatsby starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Shooting on the movie is expected to start at the beginning of 2020 in Australia to accommodate Hanks’ schedule (via Variety). — AFP-Relaxnews