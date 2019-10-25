BTS nominated in three categories for 2019 American Music Awards

Members of K-Pop band BTS perform on ABC's 'Good Morning America' show in Central Park in New York May 15, 2019. — Reuters pic

SEOUL, Oct 25 — K-Pop boy band BTS was nominated in three categories for the upcoming 2019 American Music Awards next month, poised to clinch a title for the second year in a row, Yonhap news agency reported.

According to the lineup for nominees for the event released yesterday, the superstars will compete in the categories of Favourite Duo or Group — Pop/Rock, Favourite Social Artist and Tour of the Year.

BTS won the Favourite Social Artist prize last year, becoming the first South Korean band to capture an award at the AMAs.

In the Favourite Duo or Group section, BTS will compete with two other music groups — the Jonas Brothers and Panic! At The Disco.

For the Tour of the Year award, the septet is listed with Ariana Grande, Elton John, P!nk and Ed Sheeran.

BTS will also contend with Billie Eilish, EXO, Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendes to defend the Favourite Social Artist award.

Meanwhile, the AMA's most prominent prize of Artist of the Year has five nominees — Drake, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Post Malone and Taylor Swift, while Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Ella Mai will vie for the New Artist of the Year award.

This year's award ceremony will be held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on November 24. — Bernama