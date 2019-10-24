Watch this new trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s new horror production ‘Antlers’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from upcoming horror thriller ‘Antlers’ that stars Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons and Jeremy T. Thomas.

LOS ANGELES, Oct 24 — Fox Searchlight has released a new trailer for Guillermo del Toro produced upcoming horror thriller Antlers.

Adapted from a short story by Nick Antosca, the film revolves around a teacher in a small Oregon town (played by Keri Russell) who discovers that one of students (Jeremy T. Thomas) is harbouring a frightening secret.

The film also stars Jesse Plemons, JT Corbitt, Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane and Amy Madigan.

The synopsis of the film reads: “In Antlers, a small-town Oregon teacher (Russell) and her brother (Plemons), the local sheriff, discover that a young student (Thomas) is harbouring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences.”

Antlers is slated for US release sometime next year.