Love at first sight for Indonesian rapper Rich Brian leads to tracking down ‘cute’ fan online

The Jakarta-born rapper was hit by Cupid’s arrows during a recent concert. — Picture from Instagram/brianimanuel

PETALING JAYA, Oct 22 — Indonesian rapper Rich Brian was lovestruck after catching sight of one of his fans during a recent show in the US.

The Glow Like Dat singer posted a picture of the crowd at one of his concerts to his Instagram Stories and confessed to developing a “crush” on a girl who was watching him from the front row.

“Whoever this was, you were very cute and if you’re out there reading this, just wanted to let you know,” wrote Brian, whose real name is Brian Imanuel Soewarno.

The 20-year-old rap star also posted about her on Twitter and casually remarked that he needed her social media handle.

His 1.7 million followers immediately flew into a frenzy and embarked on a mission to track her down.

i was wilding out last night i dont know what got into me sorry. Still need her @ tho https://t.co/mBgMGObWyG — Rich Brian (@richbrian) October 19, 2019

we’ll have her located and transported to you by sundown — Danny (@DeepVoiceDanny) October 19, 2019

Keep us updated @richbrian , this eventually will turn into a proposal — Alejandro R. (@Alejand58421097) October 19, 2019

Four hours after his initial tweet, Brian excitedly announced that he had managed to contact his new flame and posted a screencap of his cheeky opening line.

GUYS I FOUND HER LMAAAOOO WISH ME LUCK pic.twitter.com/9oGAHHsWuv — Rich Brian (@richbrian) October 19, 2019

The tweet has blown up with more than 13,000 retweets and 98,000 likes.

Brian later joked that the girl was now a romantic muse for a new song that he was working on.

me in my tour bus making a song about her pic.twitter.com/Dmps1BUDKB — Rich Brian (@richbrian) October 20, 2019

It’s not the first time the 88rising artiste has courted viral fame; he first shot to stardom with his music video for Dat $tick which showed him rapping in a pink polo tee and a fanny pack.

He is currently wrapping up the US leg of “The Sailor Tour” before heading to Europe later this month.