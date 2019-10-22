Actress Rita Rudaini threatens lawsuit after Instagram user asks if kids were born out of wedlock

The ‘Mimi Jarum Junior’ star has given the Instagram user 14 days before he has to face the music. — Picture from Instagram/ritrud727

PETALING JAYA, Oct 22 — Malaysian actress Rita Rudaini has had enough with cyberbullies and is threatening to take an Instagram user to court after he left a casual comment questioning the legitimacy of her children.

The 43-year-old has lodged a police report against the user, who goes by the handle @ahmadsan81, for allegedly tarnishing the image of both her and her family.

“Before this, no one would taunt or mock my kids. When it comes to them, I can’t stay silent because it’s too much,” she told mStar.

Rita initially thought social media users would exercise more caution after what happened with fellow actress Jasmin Hamid, who previously threatened legal action against a woman who had publicly insulted her daughter’s appearance.

The case was settled outside of court with the woman giving a formal apology and financial compensation to both mother and daughter.

In Rita’s case, her lawyer Mohd Syakirin Syazwan Mohd Nayan noted that @ahmadsan81 has 14 days to come forward and apologise or risk facing a civil lawsuit.

The offending comment had implied that Rita's two sons from her marriage with Johor Darul Ta'zim football player Aidil Zafuan were born out of wedlock.

The couple previously eloped to Thailand in February 2008 before divorcing in September 2013.