The Batman: The end for Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen roles

Seth Rogen and Jonah Hill presenting the Oscar for Sound Editing and Sound Mixing, February 2008. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 17 — After Jonah Hill was associated with playing supervillain Riddler, the Jump Street and Wolf of Wall Street actor appears to have left negotiations over a role in June 2021’s The Batman.

Talks are off between Jonah Hill and Warner Bros for a part in The Batman, according to Deadline.

Having won plaudits for his performances in the Jump Street comedies, How to Train Your Dragon movies, and biographical dramas The Wolf of Wall Street and Moneyball, Hill had been associated with The Batman since late on in September.

In addition, Deadline also reports that Hill’s Superbad, Sausage Party and This Is the End costar, Seth Rogen, had at one point been considered for another iconic Batman villain, the Penguin, but for whatever reason no offers or negotiations took place.

Among upcoming projects, Hill has the lead role in upcoming dotcom entrepreneur biopic We Live in Public, and has been involved with Clint Eastwood’s real-life bomb drama Richard Jewell as a producer. That’s due December.

Rogen’s acting slate includes Rip van Winkle riff An American Pickle in 2020, directed by his cinematographer from This Is the End and Neighbours, plus comic book adaptation Invincible, an Amazon Video series whose all-star cast includes Mark Hamill, Zazie Beetz, JK Simmons, and Sandra Oh.

Still in place for The Batman are Twilight Saga and Good Time lead Robert Pattinson as Batman himself, with Zoe Kravitz (Mad Max: Fury Road) as Catwoman and Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) as Commissioner Gordon.

Matt Reeves of Cloverfield, Let Me In and two Planet of the Apes films is directing from a script he co-wrote. — AFP-Relaxnews