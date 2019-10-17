Hong Kong actor Wong He wins praise for helping direct traffic at busy Mong Kok junction (VIDEO)

Hong Kong actor Wong He won praise on the internet after he helped to direct traffic as the lights were vandalised by demonstrators. — Picture via Instagram/ wong_he

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Hong Kong actor Wong He won praises on the internet after he momentarily took over the duties of directing traffic at a busy spot after traffic lights were vandalised by demonstrators.

A 31-second clip showing Wong clad in black T-shirt and shorts directing traffic went viral, according to Sin Chew Daily, and has since been viewed more than one million times since it was posted on October 11.

He was quoted as saying, “I used what I learnt during my training as a Hong Kong policeman to help direct traffic.”

Not long after the clip was taken, a policeman came forward to stop Wong, best known for his firefighter roles in TVB’s Burning Flame trilogy, from directing traffic and he left the scene.