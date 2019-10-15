South Korean actress and singer Sulli felt ‘alone in this in this world’, ‘feared the future’

Sulli's cry for help dated as far back as last year. — Picture via Instagram/@jelly_jilli

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — South Korean actress and singer Sulli had cried out for help as far back as 2018.

In a programme Truth Store last year, the 25-year-old said that she was very tired but no one would listen to her, reported Sin Chew Daily.

“It seems like I am left alone in this world,” she had said.

During the programme, Sulli also mentioned that she was scared most of the time as she joined the entertainment industry at a young age.

“Half of the time I do not why am I doing all these things.

“Then it came to a point where I started to realise that I should not be doing what I am doing now.”

Sulli also revealed that she was very afraid of the future.

“I try to protect myself but nobody would hear me.”

At the end of the programme, Sulli urged media to write more positive news.

“Reporters, please love me more,” she said, extending similar request to her fans.

The handwritten note by Sulli that was posted on her Instagram on Sept 5. — Picture via Instagram/jelly_jilli

Sulli had been a target for cyberbullies, who often criticised her choice of clothing and her decision to go braless as she disliked “the wires”.

In a related development, a handwritten note by Sulli that was posted on her Instagram on Sept 5 has come under scrutiny.

Oriental Daily reported that in the note, Sulli had written that she hoped to become someone who gives people warmth.

“Today is the 14th year I debuted in the entertainment industry. I was too preoccupied with living my life and nearly forgot how long I am in the industry. But thanks to people who wish me well, I am reminded.”

“Every moment, I am assisted by people to continue living. Due to their blessings, I have the courage to continue living and led me to feel that life is not only to be spent alone. I want to be someone who gives warmth to others and I want to thank everybody.”