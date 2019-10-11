At 60, singer Jamal Abdillah becomes father for the third time

Datuk Jamal Abdillah, 60, and his wife Datin Zai Izzati, 25, welcomed a healthy baby girl into their family yesterday evening. — Screen capture via Youtube/AstroAwani

PETALING JAYA, Oct 11 — Malaysia’s “King of Pop” Datuk Jamal Abdillah became a father for the third time yesterday evening.

The veteran singer’s wife, Datin Zai Izzati Khiruddin, 25, gave birth to a healthy 2.7 kilogrammes baby girl, named Nur Azura Yamani, after a successful Caesarean section, around 5:35 pm yesterday.

“My wife was placed in the maternity ward on Wednesday night and at about 5.35pm yesterday the surgery took place,” Jamal told Harian Metro.

“I’m grateful that my wife safely delivered a healthy baby girl, at 2.7 kilogrammes, whose skin is as white as snow and looks exactly like me.”

Jamal added that his daughter’s birth was the “most beautiful gift” from God because he had been waiting for a baby girl for a long time, to “complete” his family tree.

He said that Zai, would be held at the ward for a couple of days to recuperate, before being allowed to come home.

“My wife gave birth with the use of surgery and the doctors want to make sure she’s okay first before letting her come home,” said Jamal.

“She will also go through the confinement period at our home in Shah Alam after being released from the ward.”

Jamal, whose real name is Jamal Ubaidillah Haji Mohd Ali, married Zai on April 1, 2017, in what is his fourth time tying the knot.

His previous three marriages to Basariah Abdul Latiff, Noraina Mohd Yusof and Fatimatuzarah Samad, all ended in divorce.

Jamal has two sons from those previous marriages — Osama Yamani, 18, with Noraina and Ahmad Zaki Yamani, 12, with Fatimatuzarah.