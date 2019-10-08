Timothy Spall and Phyllis Logan reunited in ‘The Last Bus’

Timothy Spall, a winner in Cannes in 2014 for ‘Mr Turner,’ will star in ‘The Last Bus.’ — AFP pic

LONDON, Oct 8 — British stars Timothy Spall and Phyllis Logan starred together in Mike Leigh’s Secrets and Lies, which won the 1996 Palme d’Or in Cannes. Twenty-three years later, they are to be reunited in The Last Bus.

The Last Bus will be directed by Gillies MacKinnon (Hideous Kinky) and produced by Sol Papadopoulos and Roy Boulter. The feature-length film, written by Joe Ainsworth (Holby City), tells the story of a widower named Tom (Timothy Spall). When his wife Mary (Phyllis Logan) dies, he crosses Great Britain in a bus by way of Scotland and Cornwall, where the couple grew up together. His journey, marked with nostalgia and local encounters, makes him a media sensation. When he arrives in Land’s End, he is greeted as a celebrity.

Timothy Spall was recognised in Cannes in 2014 for his performance in Mr Turner, and is currently on screen in Adrian Noble’s Mrs Lowry & Son. Phyllis Logan appears in the Downton Abbey movie directed by Michael Engler currently in cinemas.

No release date has been given for the moment. — AFP-Relaxnews