Korean actress Song Hye-kyo back on Instagram after months of silence following her divorce

Korean actress Song Hye-kyo is back on Instagram after months of keeping silent following her divorce from actor Song Joong-ki. — Photo via Instagram/ kyo1122

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — After months of keeping silent on her social media, Korean sweetheart Song Hye-kyo is back.

The ex-wife of actor Song Joong-ki uploaded 10 pictures on her Instagram that showed her parading in Suecomma Bonnie shoes.

She is spokesperson for the Korean shoe brand.

The pictures, that has Hye-kyo in various poses, were uploaded yesterday and has since garnered nearly one million reactions.

The last time Hye-kyo, who has 9.7 million followers, updated her Instagram account @kyo1122 was on June 5, weeks before she and Joong-ki announced they were splitting.

Hye-kyo and Joong-ki split in July after being married for one year and eight months.

They both announced their divorce on June 27, with Hye-kyo’s statement citing a “difference in personality” as the reason for the split.

Following the divorce, Hye-kyo reportedly said she would be on leave for the rest of the year.

“I need to give myself time,” she was reported as saying.

Except for fashion engagements, Hye-kyo has stated that she would not be taking on other jobs and planned to rest.

It was recently reported that she had signed up for a short-term art course in New York.