Kanye West’s ‘Yandhi’ momentarily surfaced on iTunes as ringtones

Kanye West’s ‘Yandhi’ was originally set to arrive on September 28, 2018, but was later pushed back to an indefinite date. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 3 ― Snippets of the long-teased album have been available on the iTunes ringtone store since early September, with ENZO Label listed as the copyright holder.

This unknown entity prompted several music publications to believe that the Yandhi ringtones were uploaded illegally on iTunes, probably scraped from leaked copies of the original tracks.

Indeed, Kanye West has never released music through ENZO Label, distributing his previous studio albums through Def Jam Music Group and Roc Nation Records.

According to The Verge, this is not the first time that ENZO Label has shared leaked copies of existing songs on Apple Music, pointing out that it previously released a rip of Scorpions’ Rock You Like a Hurricane under the artist name “Felix.”

Although the Yandhi ringtones have since been removed from iTunes, this is not the first time that the yet-to-be-released album leaked online.

Yandhi was originally set to arrive on September 28, 2018, but was later pushed back to an indefinite date with West tweeting the album was not “ready yet”.

It felt so good being on the stage last night with my brother Cudi. After performing again, I realize the new album I’ve been working on isn’t ready yet. I’ll announce the release date once it’s done. Thank you for understanding. — ye (@kanyewest) November 13, 2018

More recently, Kim Kardashian-West teased that her husband would be releasing a new studio project, entitled Jesus is King.

She also unveiled the tracklist on Twitter, announcing that the record would arrive on September 27, 2019.

Although the album’s release date was later postponed and the tracklist uploaded, West previewed Jesus is King and the accompanying IMAX film in Detroit on September 27.

The musician revealed that he will only be producing gospel music moving forward, which led fans wondering whether that applied to Jesus is King and the long-teased Yandhi. — AFP-Relaxnews