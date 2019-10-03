K-pop veteran Kang Sung-hoon denies reselling luxury gifts given by fans

Kang left Sechskies in January following a string of scandals. — Picture via Instagram

PETALING JAYA, Oct 3 — South Korean singer Kang Sung-hoon has denied reselling designer gifts given to him by fans after the goods began popping up for sale online.

Followers of the former member of boyband Sechskies spotted the items on secondhand websites and suspicions intensified when the phone number given by the seller was revealed to be that of a stylist, known as “A”, who was also involved in a romantic relationship with Kang.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram to issue an apology and revealed that a misunderstanding had occurred.

Kang explained that he had severed ties with A, who was also a moderator for his fan club, and that his fan gifts ended up in her possession and were put up for sale by mistake.

“This unfortunate incident occurred during the process of her selling her things, and I only found out about it through a news report,” he said, according to translations by Soompi.

The singer expressed regret over the situation and admitted his wrongdoing in not looking after his gifts more carefully.

“It was my fault for not taking care of everything in detail.

“I sincerely apologise again to the fans who have been hurt by this.”