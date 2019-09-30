‘Abominable’ climbs to No. 1 at US box office with US$20.8m, ‘Judy’ hits high note

A screengrab from upcoming animated ‘Abominable’ that features the voice cast of Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Eddie Izzard, Sarah Paulson and Tenzing Norgay Trainor.

LOS ANGELES, Sept 30 — Abominable towered over the box office this weekend as Universal and DreamWorks’ animated adventure debuted to US$20.85 million (RM87.4 million) in North America and US$29.7 million worldwide.

The PG movie benefitted as one of the few offerings at multiplexes catering to family crowds and marked the best opening of the year for an original animated film.

Jill Culton wrote and directed Abominable, becoming the first female to independently make an animated film for a major studio. Universal’s DreamWorks co-produced the movie with China’s Pearl Studios. With a softer US$8.8 million start at the international box office, the two companies will rely on Chinese audiences to turn out in force (where it debuts tomorrow) to help justify its US$75 million budget.

Abominable follows a young girl named Yi (voiced by Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress Chloe Bennet) who embarks on an epic journey to reunite a yeti named Everest with his family.

As awards season kicks off, Roadside Attractions’ Judy hit a high note at the specialty box office. The Renee Zellweger-led Judy Garland biopic amassed US$3 million, enough to crack the top 10 despite opening on just 461 screens. The movie, which is already generating Oscar buzz for Zellweger’s transformation into the troubled star, appealed mostly to older females. Among inaugural crowds, 60 per cent were women and nearly 80 per cent were over the age of 35.

Though Abominable was the only new nationwide offering this weekend, a number of holdovers enjoyed solid receipts. Last weekend’s box office champion, Focus Features’ “Downton Abbey” slid to second place on domestic charts. The big-screen adaptation of the popular British TV series collected US$14.5 million from 3,390 theatres, declining 53 per cent from its inaugural outing. After two weeks of release, Downton Abbey has earned US$58.5 million in North America.

In third place, STX’s Hustlers declined just 32 per cent in its third frame, added another US$11.47 million to its domestic haul. The US$20 million film — directed by Lorene Scafaria and starring Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu — has generated a strong US$80 million at the domestic box office and US$95.4 million globally.

In a race that’s currently too close to call, Warner Bros.’ It: Chapter Two and Disney’s Ad Astra will battle it out for fourth and fifth rankings on box office charts. Based on yesterday’s estimates, both films pocketed roughly US$10 million over the three-day frame. It: Chapter Two, now in its fourth weekend of release, has made US$193 million in North America. Brad Pitt’s Ad Astra has picked up US$34 million at the domestic box office.

In box office milestones, Universal’s Good Boys crossed US$100 million in global ticket sales, becoming the first original R-rated comedy to surpass that benchmark since last February’s Game Night. — Reuters