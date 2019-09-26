Fleabag’s ‘hot priest’ to star in Patricia Highsmith's ‘Ripley’ series

Andrew Scott (left) and Sian Clifford arrive at the post-Emmy Awards party in Los Angeles late September 22, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 26 — Andrew Scott, the so-called “hot priest” of Emmy-winning Fleabag, is the latest star of the breakout hit comedy to land a major new US television role.

Scott will star in Ripley, a TV adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s acclaimed Tom Ripley crime novels, Showtime network said Wednesday.

The character, an impoverished New York con artist who morphs into a faux-aristocratic European serial killer, was played by Matt Damon in 1999 film The Talented Mr Ripley.

The announcement comes after Fleabag”dominated Sunday’s Emmys, emerging as the night’s surprise winner with six awards at television’s answer to the Oscars.

Scott joined the irreverent British comedy for the second and final series, playing a clergyman who strikes up an intense and unlikely romance with Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s protagonist.

His character has become a cult phenomenon, referred to by legions of fans simply as “hot priest.”

On Tuesday, Amazon announced a major new content-producing deal with Waller-Bridge, who also wrote Fleabag, reportedly worth US$20 million (RM83.9 million) per year over three years.

Accepting the best comedy prize at Sunday’s glitzy ceremony, Waller-Bridge said the season “would not have happened and exploded the way it did if it weren’t for Andrew Scott.”

Scott joined the show “like a whirlwind and gave a performance of such depth and complexity that just elevated the whole thing for all of us,” she said.

Irish-born Scott was previously known for playing villain Jim Moriarty in BBC’s Sherlock, and shadowy British spy chief “C” in the 2015 James Bond film Spectre.

Ripley will be written and directed by Schindler’s List Oscar-winning screenwriter Steven Zaillian. — AFP