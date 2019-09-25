Fans fume after variety show host seen repeatedly touching Chinese influencer Feng Timo’s thigh

Fans of China influencer Feng Timo are upset that their idol was taken advantage of during the filming of a variety show. — Picture via Instagram/ fengtimo

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Fans of China’s top 10 influencer Feng Timo are furious after witnessing their idol being touched inappropriately during the filming of a variety show.

Sin Chew Daily reported that this happened during a talk show with host Ma Song.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Ma repeatedly placed his hand on Feng’s thigh during the show.

Some even took the trouble to count how many times Ma did it and the total they got was 19 times during the duration of the show.

It was, however, not stated how long the show lasted.

Fans condemned Ma for touching Feng with many telling him to control his hands.

Feng is a singer and network anchor from Chongqing, China.

She was named one of the “Top 10 Influential Big V’s of Sina Weibo” in 2017.

She has over 17.5 million followers for her live room on the live-streaming site Douyu.