Singer Stacy slammed online for ‘tiger show’ in fashion fail (VIDEO)

PETALING JAYA, Sept 23 — Social media users panned singer Stacy for her performance in last night’s Anugerah Bintang Popular Berita Harian (ABPBH).
The Sabahan singer-songwriter who is known as Malaysia’s dancing queen, came under fire for wearing a lace jumpsuit that many claimed was too sexy during her performance.
Social media users did not waste time in playing fashion police, with many saying the 29-year-old’s outfit made her look like a “tiger show” performer.
For the uninitiated, tiger shows are sex shows found in Thailand, commonly performed for tourists by exploited women.
Stacy’s appearance was also labelled “embarrassing” and “scary”.
“Looks like tiger show concert, she looks naked, please cover the front,” commented Mahera Danea on Facebook.
“It’s like she’s not even guilty to appear naked,” added Acik Mat.
“I’m embarrassed to see Stacy singing with that outfit that looks like I don’t even want to say it,” said Siti Junaidah.
The singer, whose real name is Stracie Angie Anambefore changing it to Ummu Syaikhah Stacy Anam after converting to Islam, has since responded to the negative comments on Instagram.
She explained that what took place last night was unforeseen and her pants’ nude-tone did not work in her favour.
Semua orang pasti ada hari-hari yang tidak dijangka dan tidak diinginkan berlaku kan?😂 Tadi benda tu jadi pada saya. Kain seluarnya tebal dan longgar dan warnanya pula kuning tapi x sangka pula bila perform atas stage dengan lighting,pergerakan dan macam2 benda jadi lain.🤦🏻 ♀️ Nak komen tu janganlah ada yang melampau sangat. Saya ada suami dan keluarga juga tapi tu lah nasib menjadi manusia bekerja dalam line begini memang risiko kan. Confident ja menghibur orang dengan sehabis tenaga tapi lain pula jadinya😅 X boleh buat salah atau x sengaja. Silap ja habis dilabel wanita akhir zaman Astaghfirullahalazim... Ya lah orang yg komen hebat sebegitu memang x pernah buat salah kali mungkin tapi kasihanilah manusia yang dapat hari x best ni. Niat nak semangat untuk kembali bekerja mencari rezeki sahaja dan semua saya buat dalam kadar yang termampu dan ikhlas tapi bila jadi begini dengan sadisnya mulut2 Manusia Penghukum ni saya rasa sakit sangat pada suami dan keluarga. Jangan babit saya punya Darling ok guys.. Dia pun busy bekerja dan focus dalam kerja dia. Semua foul dan hal yg x kena pun semua dari saya saja tauu. Kadang rasa dah nak stop dalam line ni tapi belum ada rezeki masa yg sesuai dan kemampuan dalam hal sebegini. Saya nasihatkan jangan tengok lah benda yang menyakitkan mata ni sebab memang x elok guyss😂 Biarlah niat awal masing-masing tu kami tau kemana dan hanya di atas yang tau dan menentukannya. Saya minta maaf kalau buat anda semua tergerak untuk memfitnah dan fikir macam2🙏🏻 Yang terus nak bawang ngumpat saya harap gigi anda makin jongang okayyy😝 Terima kasih kepada yang nampak effort performance saya tadi Thank you @teamsgs datang support tadi❤️dan Goodnight sekarang saya nak khayal terbang ke Bulan untuk lepas stress dulu. Love semua and Assalamualaikum...😊 #tidurnangissambildengarlagukhayal #ujiandandugaan #justbetrue
“Everyone has days where unexpected and unwanted things happen, right? That happened to me.
"The material for my pants was thick and loose but the colour was yellow. I didn’t expect the stage lighting coupled with my movements that it would end up looking like something else,” she explained in a post earlier this morning.
The mother of two also warned social media users to not go overboard with their comments.
“I have a husband and family but that’s the nature of this line of work where there are risks,” Stacy said.
Adding salt to the wound, Stacy was also called a ‘woman of the end of time’ (wanita akhir zaman) by religious critics who believed women wearing revealing clothes was a sign of the apocalypse.
“I was so confident in entertaining people with all my energy but it was the contrary. Can’t make mistakes. One mistake and I’m labelled ‘wanita akhir zaman’,” she said.
The singer concluded her message on Instagram by saying all she wanted was to earn a living and asked haters to leave her husband out of the incident.
“I advise you to not look at things that hurt your eyes because it’s not good. I’m sorry if I made you feel compelled to slander me or think ill of me,” said Stacy.