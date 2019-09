Jodie Comer accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award for ‘Killing Eve’ at the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California September 22, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 23 — Jodie Comer today won the Emmy for best lead actress in a drama series for her portrayal of an off-kilter assassin on Killing Eve.

Comer bested co-star Sandra Oh, Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Viola Davis (How To Get Away With Murder), Laura Linney (Ozark), Mandy Moore (This Is Us) and Robin Wright (House Of Cards).— AFP

