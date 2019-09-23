Jin and Suga of K-pop boyband BTS not exempt from military service

The beloved supergroup’s two oldest members are expected to begin military service next year. — Picture via Instagram

PETALING JAYA, Sept 23 — They might be the biggest boyband taking over the world but there will be no special treatment for BTS when it comes to military service.

South Korea’s official government military system confirmed that the members of the popular K-pop ensemble will not be exempt from the country’s mandatory military service, Korean entertainment website Koreaboo reported.

An official statement will be released at the end of the month.

The East Asian nation’s conscription requires able-bodied men aged between 18 to 28 to participate.

Exemptions are only granted to Olympic medallists, Asian games first place winners, selected award-winning classical musicians and ballet dancers, US website Refinery29 explained.

Some have questioned the fairness of the system, saying music artistes should also be granted exemptions on the pretext of promoting South Korean culture to a global audience.

However, US entertainment magazine The Hollywood Reporter published this week that the Korean Ministry of Defense officials told the publication that an exemption was not possible.

The band’s two oldest members Jin and Suga, both 26, are expected to enlist and begin training next year followed by Rap Monster, J-Hope, Jimin, V and BTS’ youngest member Jungkook.

Fans are hoping the band can enlist together or around the same time to reduce the duration for a comeback.