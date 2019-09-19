Watch Daniel Craig play detective in new trailer for ‘Knives Out’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Knives Out’ that stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer and Don Johnson among others.

LOS ANGELES, Sept 19 — The black comedy whodunit from writer-director Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) pays homage to the “queen of crime”, mystery writer Agatha Christie.

Daniel Craig (Skyfall, Spectre) stars as the elegant, inquisitive private investigator Benoit Blanc, who is on the hunt for a murderer.

When successful mystery writer Harlan Thrombey, played by Christopher Plummer (The Sound of Music, Up) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, everyone from Thrombey’s family to his devoted staff is under suspicion.

“The family is truly desperate,” Craig says in the trailer, as Blanc. “When people get desperate, the knives come out.”

As the dysfunctional workings of the the wealthy American family are revealed, Blanc must sift through a web of lies and misdirection to find the truth.

Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, Noah Segan, Edi Patterson and Riki Lindhome also star.

Knives Out will release on November 27 in the US. — AFP-Relaxnews