Audiences turn up for ‘M for Malaysia’ documentary, extended run at cinemas until Sept 25

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali attend the premiere of ‘M for Malaysia’ at GSC Pavilion, Kuala Lumpur September 10, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — After its successful run for about a week, documentary feature M for Malaysia has an extended screening period at selected cinemas across the country.

It is set to run until September 25.

In a Twitter post, the filmmakers announced that the film will be available at a few selected cinemas due to encouraging feedback and demand from the audience.

“Due to the great response, our screenings have been extended at selected cinemas until the 25th. Thank you everybody for the continued support,” reads the Twitter post, which is accompanied by the name and the location of the 14 selected cinemas.

Kerana sambutan hebat, tayangan #MforMalaysia akan dilanjutkan di pawagam terpilih sehingga 25 Sept! Terima kasih semua!!!



The documentary, directed and produced by Ineza Roussille and Dian Lee, is about last year’s general election that changed the country’s political landscape.

It follows the then 92-year-old Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on the campaign trail for 16 days leading up to the historic 14th general election on May 9, 2018, when Malaysians voted out the Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

Apart from that, it touches on the government crackdown in October 1987 known as Ops Lalang and also features interviews with various key figures such as Dr Mahathir, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, former Bersih chairman Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan and Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah.

‘M for Malaysia’ directors Ineza Roussille (left) and Dian Lee at the documentary’s premiere at GSC Pavilion, Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Hari Anggara

“We are very happy that the cinemas have decided to extend the screening in the urban areas,” said Lee, adding that the response from the audience has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We were told people would clap at the end of the movie in the theatre, which is quite a rare sight in Malaysian cinemas, so we actually went on Malaysia Day to see with our own eyes.

“True enough, we saw people clapping at the end of the movie which is really heart-warming to know,” she added.

Roussille also expressed her gratitude towards those who supported the film, and urged more people to catch it on the big screen while it’s still available.

Initially, the film was exclusively scheduled for a four-day screening from September 12 until 15.

However, due to positive response from the public, its screening period was extended for an additional three days with more cinemas screening the film.

Ever since the documentary premiered last week, several influential figures and opinion leaders took it upon themselves to share their views about the film on social media.

Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong, who is also being featured in the film, said M for Malaysia was a great portrayal of how Malaysians and politicians put aside their differences “to topple the then prime minister Najib Razak’s great kleptocracy.”

“It reminded me of the adversity we overcame to get to this reset button.

“Let us treasure this new beginning and make the best out of it for all Malaysians. If we give up now, we may regret it forever,” he wrote on his personal blog.