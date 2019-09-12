Is S. Korean actress Song Hye-kyo stalking ex-husband Song Joong-ki on Instagram?

Fans wonder if Song Hye-kyo still has feelings for her ex-husband. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Does South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo still have feelings for her ex-husband actor Song Joong-ki?

Fans appear to think so, judging from Hye-kyo's reaction on an Instagram account set up by the couple's fans.

The account on the photo sharing platform that goes by the name ‘realkiaile’ had posted an Insta story about Joong-ki recently and one of those who checked out the picture was Hye-kyo via her official Instagram account, reported Oriental Daily.

This has led to speculation that the actress still secretly checks out on her ex-husband pictures.

Is there hope for Song Joong-ki to reconcile with his ex-wife Song Hye-kyo? — Picture via Instagram

While some expressed surprise, many questioned Hye-kyo motives for still checking out Joong-ki's pictures.

Some wondered aloud whether Hye-kyo could not let go of Joong-ki following the end of their 18-month marriage with a few urging her to let go and move on with her life.

Both parties announced their divorce in June, with Hye-kyo’s statement citing a “difference in personality” as the reason for the split.

Joong-ki and Hye-kyo finalised their divorce on July 22 with no division of property or financial settlement.