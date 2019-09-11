New in theatres: ‘The Goldfinch’, ‘Downton Abbey’, ‘Hustlers’, ‘Freaks’, ‘Sound of Silence’

A screengrab from ‘The Goldfinch’ that stars Nicole Kidman and Ansel Elgort.

LOS ANGELES, Sept 11 ― Adaptations of Donna Tartt’s art theft and life story novel The Goldfinch and TV period drama Downton Abbey arrive in cinemas this week, as does Jennifer Lopez’s exotic dancer crime comedy Hustlers, mystery box thriller Freaks and bizarre tuning fork life choices drama The Sound of Silence.

The Goldfinch (R)

After Theo’s mother is killed in a museum bombing, he rescues a valuable painting from the ruins and spends his life carrying out a dying man’s final wish.

Starring Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver, The Fault in Our Stars), Nicole Kidman (Aquaman, TV’s Big Little Lies), Oakes Fegley (Pete’s Dragon), Jeffrey Wright (The Hunger Games, TV’s Westworld), Sarah Paulson (Glass, TV’s American Crime Story) and Luke Wilson (The Royal Tenenbaums).

Selected release dates: Canada, USA ― September 13; Singapore ― September 19; Philippines ― September 25; Australia, New Zealand ― September 26; Ireland, UK ― September 27; Malaysia, Netherlands - October 10; Hong Kong ― October 24

Downton Abbey (PG)

Following the events of the TV series, the residents and staff of 1920s manor house Downton Abbey prepare for a visit from the King George V and Queen Mary.

Starring TV series returnees Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville and others, with Simon Jones (1981 TV series Brideshead Revisited) and Geraldine James (TV’s Anne with an E).

Selected release dates: Australia, Netherlands, New Zealand ― September 12; Ireland, UK ― September 13; Australia ― September 19; Canada, South Africa, USA ― September 20; France ― September 25; Singapore ― November 28

Hustlers (R)

As the US economy slows in the late 2000s, a group of strip club dancers plan to get the most out of wealthy Wall Street moneyspinners.

Starring Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians, TV’s Fresh Off the Boat), Jennifer Lopez (Home, Ice Age movies) and Julia Stiles (10 Things I Hate About You, Jason Bourne), with Keke Palmer (TV’s Scream Queens), Lili Reinhart (TV’s Riverdale) and music stars Lizzo and Cardi B.

Selected release dates: Netherlands, Singapore ― September 12; Canada, Ireland, South Africa, UK, USA ― September 13; Malaysia ― September 19; Philippines ― September 25; Australia ― October 10; France ― October 16

Freaks (R)

Housebound as part of radical protective measures taken by her father, a seven-year-old girl takes advice from a local ice cream vendor and visions of her mother.

Starring Lexy Kolker (TV’s Agents of SHIELD, Shooter), Emile Hirsch and Bruce Dern (both Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood) and Amanda Crew (TV’s Silicon Valley).

Selected release dates: New Zealand ― September 12; USA ― September 13; Malaysia ― November 21

The Sound of Silence (N/R)

Peter Lucian gains the interest and approval of high society and luxury businesses as a House Tuner by detecting and replacing sounds that he says can alter mood and mindset for better or worse.

Starring Peter Sarsgaard (TV’s The Killing, Wormwood), Rashida Jones (TV’s Parks & Recreation)

Limited US theatres and online: September 13 ― AFP-Relaxnews