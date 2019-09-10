Online dressing down over dressing for Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s teen daughter

Suhana became a victim of outfit policing after a picture of her clad in a beige tank top attracted attention online. — Picture from Instagram/suhanakhanoffcial

PETALING JAYA, Sept 10 — Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan, has been enjoying life in the Big Apple since enrolling at New York University (NYU) this year.

However, social media users did not share in her joy when the 19-year-old posted a picture of herself basking in the late summer sun.

Keyboard warriors slammed her for wearing a low-cut tank top, with one user telling Suhana that she ought to wear “decent clothes.”

“Don’t try to show your body parts always, be normal too. You will look amazing if you wear decent clothes,” said Instagram user daboo143.

“I think all the girls around the world have a culture to cover up, so please, as a child star, you should be a role model to many youngsters,” said venugopal_p.

“You’re looking good, but your dressing is bad. You’re from a good family, so be careful,” wrote rameshkotal8.

A number of users also cited Suhana's Muslim status as a reason for her to start dressing modestly.

Despite the comments, the budding starlet has brushed off the negativity and continues to share snippets from her life in the US where she is reportedly studying acting.

Suhana graced the cover of Vogue India last year, with the magazine describing her as a “student, theatre lover, and future star.”