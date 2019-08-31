Vince Vaughn in talks to join thriller from the director of 'Happy Death Day'

Vince Vaughn will soon be seen opposite Liam Hemsworth and John Malkovich in 'Arkansas.' ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 31 ― The actor might be playing the role of a serial killer in the next film from the director of Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones, according to US media reports. Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies) might also join the cast of the thriller.

Following his turns in hit comedies like The Break-Up and Wedding Crashers, Vince Vaughn is turning to the thriller genre. US outlets report that the actor might be in talks to be one of the leads in the next film by director Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day and Happy Death Day 2U).

The as-yet-untitled feature film will tell the story of a teenage girl who trades bodies with a serial killer (Vaughn). She soon discovers that she only has 24 hours to find her own body before the switch becomes permanent.

While the cast is still being assembled, actress Kathryn Newton, who has previously worked with Landon on 2012's Paranormal Activity 4 has been tipped to play the teenager. The American actress was also one of the leads in Netflix's 2019 The Society.

Landon, who just happens to be the son of Little House on the Prairie’s Michael Landon, co-wrote the script with Michael Kennedy. Blumhouse will produce the feature; no production start date has been set yet.

The project joins an ever-lengthening list of thrillers for Vaughn, who played opposite Mel Gibson in S. Craig Zahler's 2019 film Dragged Across Concrete. He will next be seen with Kristen Stewart in biographical feature Seberg, which premiers today at the Venice Film Festival, and will also screen at theToronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September. ― AFP-Relaxnews