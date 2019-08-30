Fans counting down the days to the end of three-year wait for new music from Taiwanese singer Jay Chou

Mandopop singer Jay Chou got his fans into a frenzy with the news of a new release in 18 days. — Picture from Instagram/jaychou

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — After a three-year hiatus, the king of Mandopop, Jay Chou, is finally coming back with new music.

Announcing the release of new songs in 18 days on his Instagram, the Taiwanese pop singer whipped his fans into a frenzy with the bombshell.

At least one fan commented on the star’s social media account that they would not sleep for 18 days until the eventual release of the new tunes, reported Oriental Daily.

Another said the wait had been long enough for their child to be enrolled into kindergarten.

Chou’s last album Jay Chou’s Bedtime Stories was released in 2016.

The singer is set to perform at Bukit Jalil National Stadium on February 29, as part of the singer-songwriter’s eighth concert tour, which will celebrate the multi award-winning performer’s 20 years in the music business.

Before his date with Malaysia, Chou will be performing for two nights in Singapore on January 10 and 11.

Chou last performed in Malaysia in January last year, before returning again in October to accompany his wife Hannah Quinlivan, who was shooting a movie on location here.