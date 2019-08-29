Watch the final trailer for Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Joker’ that stars Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro among others.

LOS ANGELES, Aug 29 — Warner Brothers has released the final trailer for highly-anticipated Joker that stars Joaquin Phoenix.

The origin story revolves around struggling comedian Arthur Fleck, living in Gotham in 1981 and how he eventually ascends to become Batman's most iconic villain.

Also onboard are Robert De Niro as Franklin and Douglas Hodge as Alfred, along with Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, Bill Camp, Glenn Fleshler, Shea Whigham, Brett Cullen, Douglas Hodge, Bryan Callen and Josh Pais.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Director Todd Phillips Joker centres around the iconic arch nemesis and is an original, standalone fictional story not seen before on the big screen. Phillips’ exploration of Arthur Fleck, who is indelibly portrayed by Phoenix, is of a man struggling to find his way in Gotham’s fractured society. A clown-for-hire by day, he aspires to be a stand-up comic at night but finds the joke always seems to be on him. Caught in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty, Arthur makes one bad decision that brings about a chain reaction of escalating events in this gritty character study.”

Joker is set for release here on October 3.