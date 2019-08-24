‘Goliath’ season three set to drop October 4

'Goliath,' starring Billy Bob Thornton was first released in 2016 on Amazon Prime Video. — Picture courtesy of Amazon

LOS ANGELES, Aug 24 — Fans of the Amazon Studios original series Goliath will see Billy Bob Thornton return in his role as a once-powerful lawyer who fell on hard times this fall.

Goliath stars Thornton as Billy McBride, a lawyer who founded one of the US’ biggest law firms but fell into disgrace after one of his clients murdered an entire family following his liberation. The series follows Billy as he seeks redemption.

The new season will see McBride investigate a mysterious case in drought-afflicted Central Valley, California, following the death of an old friend. He will have to face a new Goliath played by Dennis Quaid (The Day After Tomorrow). As he digs for the truth, Billy will have to confront old demons—and his own mortality.

In addition to Quaid, the show’s third season will feature other new faces such as Amy Brenneman (The Leftovers), Beau Bridges (Homeland), Griffin Dunne (House of Lies), Sherilyn Fenn (season three of Twin Peaks), Shamier Anderson (Destroyer), Julia Jones (Westworld) and Leslie Grossman (American Horror Story).

Season three of Goliath will stream in over 200 countries, on the e-retail giant’s Prime Video platform, from October 4. — AFP-Relaxnews