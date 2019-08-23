Calls for S.Korean actor Ahn Jae-hyun to quit TV shows as divorce drama escalates

No end in sight to divorce drama for South Korean actor Ahn Jae-hyun. ― Picture via Instagram/ aagbanjh

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 ― Fans of South Korean actress Goo Hye-sun are still up in arms against actor Ahn Jae-hyun, despite him finally opening up with his side of the story over the couple’s much talked-about divorce.

Goo's revelation that Ahn had a change of heart over their marriage and witnessing him calling other women in reply to his explanation, led to a roasting of the actor on social media and increasing calls for him to quit their favourite shows.

Already calling for him to quit his role in the New Journey to the West television series which now entering its seventh season, fans have also demanded he withdraw from another series scheduled to be aired in November.

Fans took to the New Journey to the West social media page to voice their dissatisfaction at the actor with the comments spanning 46 pages.

According to Oriental Daily, Ahn had been part of the cast from season two of the show had been enjoying good ratings.

It reported that fans in general simply do not want to see Ahn as the character of a caring man which is different from his actual person as they felt cheated.

It had been previously reported that Ahn had apologised for his shortcomings and professed he loved Goo Hye-sun through his Instagram on Wednesday.

He had also claimed he had tried to make the marriage to Goo work but admittedly failed.

Goo had replied that Ahn wanted a divorce because “she had a nipple that was not sexy”.

The storm had begun when the actress had posted, and subsequently deleted two Instagram posts with images of screenshots of her conversation with Ahn, where her husband had asked for a divorce.

The couple met on the set of the 2015 TV series Blood, with their romance being one of the most talked-about news at that time before they exchanged vows the following year.