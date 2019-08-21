Fred Rister, French music partner of David Guetta, dies after cancer battle

French DJ David Guetta performs during the 25th edition of the Dance Valley dance music festival in Spaarnwoude, on August 10, 2019. — AFP pic

LILLE, Aug 21 — French electronic music composer Fred Rister, known for his songs such as I Gotta Feeling by the Black Eyed Peas and music partner of the acclaimed DJ David Guetta, has died at the age of 58, according to sources yesterday.

Originally from Dunkirk in the north of France, the DJ and producer had collaborated with Guetta since 2000 and co-wrote several hits with him, winning a Grammy Award for the song When Love Takes Over in 2010.

He was diagnosed with cancer and stopped his treatment in 2017.

“I feel very lonely right now crying in my bed but I guess it’s better this way as his cancer was making him suffer a lot,” Guetta said in a statement to AFP.

“Rest in peace my friend I’ll keep playing our music and I’ll think of you every time. We lived our dreams and way beyond and I’m forever thankful,” he added.

His friend wrote on his Facebook page “he was a sun, for others a good man, a person who we could count on, a man who made us dance”.

His publishing house, Editions Seguier, which published his book Make People Dance, also confirmed his death. — AFP