KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — RM of popular K-pop boyband BTS has announced his second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person to be released on May 24.

In an Instagram Story on BTS’s official account at midnight, the teaser image and key art of the upcoming album was revealed.

The artwork features seemingly random doodle sketches in black against a white background surrounding the title of the album.

BTS’s label BIGHIT Music said in a statement that the album will capture the experience of being an outsider who doesn’t fit in, an experience that is a ‘universal emotion’.

It added that the 11-track album will be in the alternative genre with ‘rich sound coupled with frank, honest lyrics’.

The album is now available for pre-orders, physically through Weverse and online on various streaming platforms.

The rapper has been hinting at the release of this album this month as he changed his Instagram bio to ‘RPWP’ which fans now figured out as the album’s name.

In a separate Instagram account, named @rpwprpwprpwp, his team posted some candid behind the scenes pictures of the recording of the album.

Fans of BTS known as ARMY were taken by surprise by the announcement and were delighted that the 29-year-old prepared an album during the group’s hiatus.

The rapper whose real name is Kim Nam-joon released his debut album Indigo in December 2022, and was able to reach third spot in the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Currently, all members of BTS including RM are serving their mandatory service in the Korean Army and are expected to reunite next year.