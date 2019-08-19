Momoland’s Yeonwoo absence due to social anxiety

Momoland's Yeonwoo has bounced back after being away for a month due to social anxiety and will be starring in a new series that is set to premiere on Sept 20. — Picture via Instagram/ yeonwoo_momolnd

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Kpop girl group Momoland’s Yeonwoo has revealed she suffers from social anxiety after being absent from the group’s activities over the past month.

Korean pop blog Allkpop reported the reason for her withdrawing from the group’s performances, which had sparked rumours that she was leaving the pop ensemble.

Yoenwoo apparently developed the condition after reading nasty comments about her on the Internet, which led to her disappearance.

This also influenced the 23-year-old’s rejection of a role in the upcoming drama Mung Bean Chronicles, that is scheduled to be aired next month.

Momoland’s agency MLD Entertainment released an official statement today that stated she had been receiving treatment in overcoming her panic disorder ahead of filming for tvN’s Cheap Cheonlima Mart and called for fans to keep supporting her.