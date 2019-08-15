US talk show host Jimmy Fallon unearths Malaysian actor Henry Golding’s cringey audition tape (VIDEO)

Before playing rich scions in Hollywood films, Henry Golding made a living as a travel show host on the small screen back in Malaysia. — Picture from Instagram/henrygolding

PETALING JAYA, Aug 15 — Malaysian heartthrob Henry Golding hasn’t always been the charismatic, leading man in romantic comedies many have come to know today.

More than a decade ago, the Sarawak-born actor was sending off awkward audition tapes to travel show producers in Malaysia in an attempt to land a role as a TV host.

US talk show host Jimmy Fallon shared the hilarious discovery with audiences when Golding appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The Crazy Rich Asians star explained that he first had the idea of breaking into the entertainment industry while working as a hairdresser in London.

“I asked my buddy to put together a little showreel for me so that I would have something to give producers.

“I showed one person because it was so embarrassing and I was the most terrible presenter ever,” he said.

The audition tape shows a younger Golding performing comical gestures and expressions while exploring an East London neighbourhood famed for its culinary delights.

Meanwhile, Golding will be ending the year on a festive note as he is set to romance UK actress Emilia Clarke in the upcoming rom-com Last Christmas.

The half-Iban, half-English actor plays Tom, a young man who helps Clarke’s character out of a depressive slump during the holiday season in London.

The Hollywood Reporter also shared that Golding is in talks to star as the titular character in Snake Eyes, a spin-off film from the GI Joe franchise.