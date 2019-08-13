Leading West African singer DJ Arafat dies in road crash

DJ Arafat holds the award for best artist of the year during the Coupe-Decale Awards in Abidjan October 2, 2017. — AFP pic

ABIDJAN, Aug 13 — DJ Arafat, an Ivorian singer with a huge following in francophone Africa, has died after a road accident in Abidjan, state broadcaster RTI said yesterday.

“Death of artist DJ Arafat... today at 8am as a result of a road accident overnight,” it tweeted.

According to messages and pictures circulating on social media, he had been driving a motorbike and smashed into a car. Critically injured, he was taken to an Abidjan hospital, where he later died.

Born in Abidjan in 1986, DJ Arafat — real name Ange Didier Huon — was avidly followed in French-speaking Western and Central African countries.

He issued 11 albums, mainly of “coupe-decale” — a dance music form combining choppy rhythms with hip-hop-style vocals.

Ivorian Culture Minister Maurice Kouakou Bandaman expressed his condolences and said a tribute would be organised to honour the musician. — AFP-Relaxnews