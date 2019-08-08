Angelina Jolie a proud mom as son Maddox set for further studies in South Korea

Angelina Jolie, 44, with her two oldest sons, Maddox Jolie-Pitt (left) and Pax Jolie-Pitt. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, August 8 — Angelina Jolie’s eldest son is all set to attend college in South Korea at the end of the month.

Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, who just turned 18 on Monday, will be attending the prestigious Yonsei University in Seoul, according to a report by American celebrity news portal, People based on sources.

“He got accepted into other universities, but chose Yonsei,” the insider said.

Maddox will be studying biochemistry at Yonsei University, which is one of Korea’s “SKY” universities (an acronym for South Korea’s three most prestigious universities).

He has wasted no time in getting to know more about the Korean culture and language as sources say that he has already started taking Korean classes, according to American-based KPop culture blog, Allkpop, which also said that he is very interested in KPop.

“He has been studying the Korean language and has lessons multiple times a week to prepare.”

Proud mom Jolie, 44, will be dropping off Maddox in South Korea sometime at the end of the month, but will definitely be missing him, like any mom would, despite how proud she is.

“She is very proud. She will miss seeing him, but he’s ready.”

Although he will be quite a distance from their family home in America, he is close to the family’s Cambodian home, and his younger siblings, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne, hope to visit him soon.

Maddox made his choice to attend a South Korean institution at the end of last year when he was spotted out and about with Jolie visiting universities in the country, during his mom’s official visit as the UNHCR’s Special Envoy.