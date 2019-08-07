Controversial rapper Namewee teams up with Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao to speak up for strays (VIDEO)

Namewee (left) and Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao's collaboration speaks out for man's best friend. — Picture via Instagram/ nameweephoto

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Controversy may constantly dog rapper 36-year-old, Muar-born rapper Namewee.

In his latest effort though, the Muar-born filmmaker, actor and rapper, is speaking out for man’s best friend.

Last Saturday, he released a new single via Facebook featuring Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao, dedicated to saving stray dogs, which has surpassed a million views on Youtube.

“Let’s share this song to the world and support all the hero who save stray dogs! And say NO to “Euthanasia”,” he wrote.

He also called on his fans to donate to non-governmental organisations that helped strays.

“Please help the furbabies generously. They can’t speak but in their heart they will be forever thankful,” also calling for neutering and spaying of strays.

“Adopt instead of buying”.